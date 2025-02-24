La Liga President Javier Tebas has once again appeared in the press with a series of headline-grabbing statements this Monday, declaring that Barcelona have been fortunate to avoid relegation from the division.

Despite optimism from Tebas last summer that Barcelona were on the verge of resolving their salary limit issues, La Liga and the Blaugrana have once again found themselves at odds in recent months over the registration of Dani Olmo. Barcelona secured a court injunction to keep Olmo registered, despite La Liga disagreeing, and taking their own legal action against that injunction.

“In August I expected them to solve his problems, but in the last three days [of December] they wanted to solve everything quickly and couldn’t. Olmo signed knowing that he might not play after December. The company that paid for the VIP boxes did not seem solvent, it all went to the CSD (Ministry for Sport) and in 24 hours, it was all resolved.”

“Olmo should not finish La Liga with Barca,” Tebas was quoted by Sport, in an interview with Europa Press.

The Olmo case has a limit of the seventh of April, by which time the CSD must decide whether Barcelona have an argument to maintain Olmo’s registration, or if La Liga were right to unregister him. The Blaugrana are already preparing an appeal.

Meanwhile Tebas also posited that Barcelona were lucky to avoid relegation for their role in the ongoing Negreira case.

“In the sporting department, when it is discovered, it was already prescribed; if we could sanction, of course we would do it: if it were not prescribed, Barca would be relegated,” Tebas explained.

Barcelona did not face any sporting punishment for their payments of €7-8m over a period of 17 years to former Vice-President of the Referees Committee Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira due to a legal loophole – any cases beyond five years ago (the case was brought into public knowledge in 2023) are beyond a statute of limitations. They are accused of sporting corruption in a legal capacity, with the investigation ongoing.