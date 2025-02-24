Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was not able to remove concern that Lamine Yamal may not be available for their Copa del Rey semi-final against Atletico Madrid. The first leg kicks off at 21:30 CEST at Montjuic, in the first leg of the clash, but their 17-year-old starlet missed training on Monday.

The teenage sensation posted a picture of his bloodied foot on Saturday night after Barcelona’s clash with Las Palmas, and after missing training on Monday, his place is now in doubt. Flick said they would be waiting to find out about his fitness.

“We will have to wait, I think he will be able to play. I am positive, although we will have to see what the doctor says,” Flick explained to the press.

During his previous pre-match press duties, Flick explained that it was the duty of clubs, managers and players to protect referees. This time he was asked about referees protecting players.

“We cannot say that Lamine or certain players are especially protected, it should be for everyone. If yellow cards are not given, hard fouls are repeated. We must protect them, I think it is the most sensible thing. Not only some special ones, but all of them. In Spain we all like to see one against one another, to see those footballers who are capable of overpowering defenders, we must protect them.”

Meanwhile he was more certain about the fitness of Dani Olmo, who played the second half off the bench against Las Palmas to great effect.

“I think he can be a starter, but it is also more important to say that we have to take care of him. In a progressive way, it was a very important goal he scored in Las Palmas.”

La Liga President Javier Tebas had stated prior to Flick that he believed that Olmo should not play the rest of the season due to his registration issue.

“I don’t want to say anything, for me what matters is that he can play now and I’m happy about it. I don’t know what will happen. I’m always surprised by things in Spain. I’m surprised by the things that happen at the club, but I’m very happy to be here.”

Barcelona secured a temporary injunction to ensure Olmo could continue playing in January, which will expire in April. They hope to have the case ruled in their favour, but are already weighing up an appeal for the case.