Former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has always been a manager who has courted controversy through his press appearances, but the Portuguese is now facing serious allegations in Turkiye. Following another heated derby meeting between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, the latter represented by Mourinho, Galatasaray have announced legal action against him.

Turkish football has been beset by controversy in recent months, amid allegations of corruption and heated declarations from some of Turkiye’s giants against Galatasaray of late. The Turkish Football Federation even brought in referee Slavko Vincic from abroad to guarantee impartiality for the big clash.

The match finished 0-0 between the two giants, maintaing a six-point gap at the top of the Superlig for Galatasaray. After the game, Mourinho had the following to say, as quoted by Sport.

“Again I have also to thank the referee this. The Galatasaray bench jumped like monkeys after each dive, and it was the correct decision. If it had been a Turkish referee, it would have been a complete disaster. It would have been a yellow, and I would’ve had to take him off after five minutes.” he explained in his post-match press conference.

Not long after Galatasaray emitted a club statement.

Since the commencement of his managerial duties in Turkiye, Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho has persistently issued derogatory statements directed towards the Turkish people. Today, his discourse has escalated beyond merely immoral comments into unequivocally inhumane rhetoric.

📌 Club Statement from Galatasaray SK Since the commencement of his managerial duties in Türkiye, Fenerbahçe manager Jose Mourinho has persistently issued derogatory statements directed towards the Turkish people. Today, his discourse has escalated beyond merely immoral comments… pic.twitter.com/NRLsk9F4kT — Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) February 24, 2025

We hereby formally declare our intention to initiate criminal proceedings concerning the racist statements made by Jose Mourinho, and shall accordingly submit official complaints to UEFA and FIFA. Furthermore, we shall diligently observe the stance adopted by Fenerbahce—an institution professing to uphold “exemplary moral values”—in response to the reprehensible conduct exhibited by their manager.

The Portuguese manager has not responded to the allegations at the time of writing, but it will no doubt be taken seriously by all parties involved.