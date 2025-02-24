Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has explained that he will solve his selection dilemmas against Atletico Madrid by assessing their individual qualities against the problems Los Colchoneros will pose. Flick has a number of options in midfield for the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final.

Last time out against Atletico Madrid, Barcelona dominated much of the game, but were sucker-punched by a stoppage time goal from Los Colchoneros from Alexander Sorloth to win the game 2-1. Flick was asked what he would take from that.

“I think the positive thing we have shown is our football. We had the chance to score more goals before they did. The important thing is to score more than your opponent. We also have to think that it is not a one-game tie and consider that.”

In midfield, Flick has an array of options to choose from. Earlier in the season, Marc Casado, Pedri and Dani Olmo seemed a fixed trio in the middle, but the recovery of Gavi and Frenkie de Jong from injury has made his decisions much more difficult.

“I think we have a lot of quality in this position, everyone is at an optimal level and can give us different things. We will have to see what we need against Atlético, I will decide tomorrow.”

Lamine Yamal isn't training with the group, and is a doubt for tomorrow's game against Atlético Madrid. @QueThiJugues — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 24, 2025

Flick was also quizzed about the improvement of many individual performances, such as Raphinha, but he said it was all a product of their work as a collective.

“What I like most about us, is that here we are one unit, not only players, but the staff as well. We are almost a family and for me it is almost the most important thing. Everyone knows what to give for this team and I am the one who has to manage it. It should be said that with this young team they are doing very well, they fit in and are in shape.”

🇦🇷🗣️ Diego Simeone: “Bus to Barcelona? We’ll be going by plane.” pic.twitter.com/C87pHOUEuU — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) February 24, 2025

The major question for Barcelona is whether Lamine Yamal will be absent for a second tie in a row against Los Rojiblancos, having missed their defeat earlier in the season through injury too. Both sides are separated by just a point in La Liga, and this will be the beginning of a decisive run for both sides.