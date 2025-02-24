Barcelona planning to lock down Hansi Flick to new deal

Barcelona were expected to struggle this season following a down year under Xavi Hernandez, with only Dani Olmo and Pau Victor arriving in the summer to address those issues. However with three months to go in the season, Barcelona find themselves as contenders in all three major competitions, having already won the Spanish Supercup.

According to Sport, Barcelona President Joan Laporta has seen enough to be convinced of his work: he wants to lock up a renewal with the German coach this summer. His current deal runs until 2026, and recently Sporting Director Deco noted that they were calm about the situation, and happy with Flick, but that the matter would be addressed when the time was right.

Barça are working on a new permanent fan section at the Spotify Camp Nou after shutting down the previous one in November. The club has launched a participatory process involving members, players, and staff, aiming to finalize the new setup by summer. An external company will… pic.twitter.com/cIedV66iEP — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 24, 2025

“Here we go too fast with everything, right? Here we go from euphoria to despair in minutes. Of course, when things are going well it has already happened with other coaches too, who have renewed. It is the natural and normal sequence of a project that works, in which things are on the right track,” he told the same outlet.

The club believe he is the right man to continue leading their project forward, and have already opened talks with his camp about a new deal. However there will be a caveat to any new deal – the presidential elections in 2026. Laporta is keen not to foist his manager on a potential new president, although he plans to run for office. In theory, Flick’s new contract would run until 2028, a two-year extension, but the deal would have a get-out clause for any new president should they desire to use it.

Laporta is keen to announce the renewal this summer, although one of the factors in the deal is the salary limit issues that Barcelona could experience down the line. Barcelona have made an effort to tie a number of their players down to new deals, with Inigo Martinez and Lamine Yamal predicted to follow.