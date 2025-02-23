WATCH: Vinicius Junior doubles Real Madrid advantage against Girona

Real Madrid are under pressure to respond after wins for Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, and so far, they are on course to keep pace in the La Liga title race after doubling their advantage against Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The opening 40 minutes were tough for Real Madrid as they struggled to create chances, but they have now taken the lead – and it was a special goal from Luka Modric that has broken the deadlock. The second goal has been a long time coming for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, but it is now here courtesy of Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius and Mbappe. Just an insane duo. pic.twitter.com/LW6RLEAMJe — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) February 23, 2025

A BEAUTIFUL COMBINATION BETWEEN MBAPPÉ AND VINICIUS TO DOUBLE REAL MADRID'S LEAD! What a play by Luka Modric to start the move 👏 pic.twitter.com/7CvWwL3nky — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 23, 2025

It has been a frustrating afternoon for Vinicius and Mbappe, but they will both be mightily relieved to have registered a goal contribution. It’s an instinctive finish from the Brazilian as he stabbed the ball past Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, who could not set himself for the near-post strike by the 24-year-old superstar.