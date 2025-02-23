WATCH: Real Madrid lead against Girona courtesy of sensational Luka Modric strike

Real Madrid are under pressure to respond after wins for Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, and so far, they are on course to keep pace in the La Liga title race after taking the lead against Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The opening 40 minutes were tough for Real Madrid as they struggled to create chances, but they have now taken the lead – and it is a special, special goal from Luka Modric that has broken the deadlock.

Luka Modrić with a RIDICULOUS strike 🤯 The Real Madrid midfielder scores one of the goals of the season against Girona 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5jhTD4O4qI — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) February 23, 2025

It is an outrageous strike from Modric, who takes a touch after the ball is cleared to him on the edge of the box before volleying an unstoppable effort past Girona goalkeeper Paul Gazzaniga, who dived to his left but could get nowhere near.

Real Madrid have not been at their best in the first half, and Girona’s gameplan has nullified them very well. However, Modric’s goal means that Los Blancos are in the driving seat, as they go for their first La Liga victory in four matches.