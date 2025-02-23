Real Sociedad hit by suspension blow for Barcelona trip

Real Sociedad have boosted their hopes of sealing European qualification with a return to winning ways in La Liga.

La Real cruised to a timely 3-0 home win over relegation battling Leganes in San Sebastian to move up eighth place in the domestic rankings.

Victory over Leganes eased some growing pressure, coming as just their second league victory in the last six games, as Imanol Alguacil looks to hit form at the perfect point of the campaign.

It also comes at an ideal point, ahead of a vital week of action, as they host Real Madrid in a midweek Copa del Rey semi final first leg, before heading off to Barcelona in league action on March 2.

Alguacil has already been dealt a setback for the Real Madrid game with defender Nayef Auerd ruled out after being forced off injured against Leganes.

The Morocco international will undergo tests in the coming days but he is also a doubt to face Barcelona next weekend based on initial assessments.

One key player who will definitely miss out against La Blaugrana is winger Takefusa Kubo who picked up his fifth league booking of the season against Leganes.

However, the ban does not apply to Copa del Rey games so he will be available against Real Madrid as a slight point of comfort for Alguacil.

Japan international Kubo has been key for Real Sociedad yet again this season and the 23-year-old winger also netted his fifth league goal of the campaign against Leganes.

His best ever total came in 2022/23, with nine league goals, and he can better that in the final weeks of the campaign.

Alguacil has options to cover for Kubo’s absence with Ander Barrenetxea the favourite to come into the starting XI in Catalonia.

Club captain Mikel Oyarzabal could be ready to start both incoming games after starting on the bench this weekend.