Real Sociedad without defensive star for Real Madrid clash

Real Sociedad switch attention to the Copa del Rey last four in midweek as Imanol Alguacil’s side host Real Madrid on February 26.

La Real face two semi final clashes with Los Blancos in the coming weeks on the back of a weekend league win over Leganes.

Victory over Leganes in San Sebastian moves Alguacil’s charges up to eighth place in the La Liga table as they push to secure European qualification in the coming weeks.

However, their battle against Carlo Ancelotti’s team in cup action has been made a little harder, with centre back Nayef Aguerd ruled out through injury.

The Moroccan international has been a starting regular for Alguacil following his summer loan move from Premier League side West Ham United.

He was forced off in the first half of the victory against Leganes and reports from Diario AS have confirmed he will miss out against Real Madrid due to a muscular issue.

Jon Martin replaced him in that game and he could be kept in the starting line up against Real Madrid as Alguacil looks to keep a winning team together.

An absence against Real Madrid is a concern for Alguacil, but he will await further updates over how long his defensive star will be out of action for, ahead of a key run of games which Aguerd could now miss on.

La Real head to La Liga leaders Barcelona on March 2 in league action before the start of their UEFA Europa League campaign in later next month.

Alguacil’s charges have been paired up against old foes Manchester United in the first knockout stage of the competition in a third meeting between the teams in the last five seasons.

Both sides won 1-0 away from home in the 2022/23 season but United knocked La Real out of the competition back in 2020/21.