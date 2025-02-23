“Real Madrid is a crying club” – La Liga president Javier Tebas on refereeing issue

Real Madrid have been embroiled in controversy in recent weeks, given their response to refereeing decisions that they believe have gone against them. They sent a strongly-worded statement to the Spanish Football Federation earlier this month, and since then, there has been further grievances.

La Liga president Javier Tebas, who has regularly been outspoken against Real Madrid, has now bitten back over the matter during an interview with The Objective, as per Diario AS.

“We have had a lot of refereeing controversy in recent weeks. From Real Madrid TV, Real Madrid puts the controversy and writes a false story and questioning all football. It is a verbally aggressive and manipulated story. I know a lot of Madridistas who don’t agree with Real Madrid, who are a crying club – they’re crying all day. They cry for the weekend, they will cry for the following weekend and it is all the fault of a conspiracy.

“It makes an excessive one of the VAR. From the ‘OK Jose Luis’, Florentino called the president of the Federation, Rubiales, and since then it has been used excessively. We want to change the refereeing system. If you do a survey of other clubs they will say that Real Madrid and Barcelona are the most benefited, but they don’t have television to say it. RMTV is the only media that is with this story.”

Tebas went further on his criticism of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, whom he has regularly clashed with over the years.

“Florentino’s football deceives people. It represents oligarch football, it represents only football for the rich. He wants to decide everything, the money that is distributed. My Madridismo is hibernating, but from time to time I get blown up. A part of Real Madrid is having the mistake of venerating everything that Florentino does, of saying that everything is fine. Real Madrid should have an independent opinion. I’m happy when Real Madrid wins. I was very happy when Real Madrid won the Champions League. I’m a Madridista, not a Florentinista.”