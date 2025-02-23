Raul goes against Carlo Ancelotti plans for Real Madrid youngster

Carlo Ancelotti has not often looked to utilise the players in the Real Madrid academy unless absolutely necessary, although he still has plans for them. One La Fabrica talent in particular that he has very high hopes for is goalkeeper Fran Gonzalez.

Over the last 12-18 months, Fran has regularly been in and around the Real Madrid first team squad as third-choice goalkeeper. He has also regularly been called up for Champions League matches, although he has yet to make his debut for Los Blancos in any competition, and it is likely to stay that way for a while as he is not considered to be at the level required – yet.

Despite this, Ancelotti values Fran highly, to the point that he sees him as being Courtois’ successor in a few years’ time, although he is unlikely to be Real Madrid head coach when that time comes.

However, Ancelotti’s view is not shared by Real Madrid Castilla head coach Raul Gonzalez, who has dropped the teenager from his playing squad in recent weeks, as per Marca.

Raul, who is expected to leave his position as head coach of Castilla at the end of the season, dropped Fran from the starting line-up back in December, and he has not returned since. Diego Pineiro has been the starter since then, with Mario de Luis being his understudy.

Ancelotti is not happy about the decision of Raul to no longer count on Fran. As per the report, the Italian was informed on Saturday morning that the young goalkeeper would again not be starting for Castilla, and upon hearing this, he decided to pull him out of the squad for the match against Alcorcon, and instead, he was added to the list of players for the first team’s La Liga clash against Girona.