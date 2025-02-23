Predicted Teams Real Madrid-Girona: Federico Valverde rested as Carlo Ancelotti rings the changes

After wins for Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on Saturday, Real Madrid are under pressure to respond when they take on Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday afternoon. In the process, the defending champions will be aiming to end their poor recent form in La Liga, having gone winless in their last three matches (D2 L1).

The match against Girona comes amid a very tough schedule for Real Madrid, and with one eye on Wednesday’s Copa del Rey semi-final first leg against Real Sociedad, Carlo Ancelotti is set to make significant changes. As per Marca, there are to be starts for Lucas Vazquez, Fran Garcia, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga and Brahim Diaz.

Federico Valverde is expected to be one of the players to drop out from the side that defeated Manchester City in midweek. Ancelotti hinted at the Uruguayan being given a well-earned rest during his pre-match press conference, and it looks like that will be a reality. Alongside him, losing their places in the team will also be Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos, Rodrygo Goes and Jude Bellingham, who starts a two-game suspension after his red card against Osasuna last Saturday.

Girona have lost four of their last five matches in La Liga, and ending that run at the Bernabeu will be extremely difficult. To make matters worse for head coach Michel Sanchez, he is without the suspended Yangel Herrera for the trip to the Spanish capital, but that does allow for January signing Arthur Melo to make his first start for the club. Another former Barcelona midfielder in Oriel Romeu is also set to come in for Donny van de Beek.

Both sides come into his one in poor form domestically, but Real Madrid should be able to win this one convincingly. They are starting to look best to their best in an overall sense, and Girona are unlikely to be able to handle that, even with Bellingham not playing.