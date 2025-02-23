Official: Barcelona retain Robert Lewandowski until 2026

Robert Lewandowski’s future at Barcelona has generated a lot of speculation in recent months, but it appears to have been defined now. Now aged 36, there has been talk that he could be moved on in the summer to make way for a new, younger starting striker, but even if that second part becomes a reality, the first will almost certainly not happen.

Back in 2022 when Lewandowski joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich, he signed a four-year contract. However, a clause in the agreement stated that the Catalan club could terminate his deal at the end of the third season, which is the current one, if he failed to play at least 55% of matches.

Lewandowski has been a regular starter for Barcelona this season, so it seemed very unlikely that this option would become active, and now it will not. As per Sport, the Polish striker achieved the milestone during Saturday’s victory over Las Palmas, meaning that it is now set in stone that his contract will run until the summer of 2026.

Lewandowski is almost certain to see out his contract at Barcelona, given that he has publicly stated on several occasions that he has no desire to move elsewhere, despite having been linked with Saudi Arabia.

This news can be perceived both ways from a Barcelona perspective. Lewandowski has been in spectacular goalscoring form this season with 32 goals in 35 appearances, and while he will be 37 during the 2025-26 campaign, he is still capable of putting up very good numbers under the guidance of Hansi Flick.

However, Lewandowski’s stay means that it is now very unlikely that Barcelona look to sign his successor this summer. Given that his overall play has suffered a lot this season, there are some supporters that are concerned about his ability to be the main man in attack for another year when he will continue regressing.