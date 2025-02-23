Luka Modric tells Real Madrid contract extension plan

Real Madrid star Luka Modric wants to extend his contract at the club into next season and beyond his 40th birthday.

Modric smashed home a spectacular goal in Real Madrid’s 2-0 weekend La Liga win over Girona as he continues to roll back the years in the Spanish capital.

The Croatia international has already broken new ground as the club’s oldest appearance maker and goal scorer in 2024 and he wants more records in 2025.

Despite his reduced game time in recent months, Modric is crucial as Ancelotti’s club captain, and the 39-year-old commands the respect of every member of the star studded squad.

Ancelotti lavished praise on him after the Girona victory calling him a ‘gift to football’ and indicating he should be allowed to decide when he wants to leave Real Madrid.

As per reports from Relevo, Modric has already made up his mind to sign a renewal, earlier than he has done in previous seasons.

Modric has consistently taken up the rolling offer of a 12-month renewal as per Real Madrid’s policy on contracts for players aged 30+.

He is open to another wage trim, to continue in his current spot, and remain on track to lead Croatia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The decision will now rest with Florentino Perez, who wants to keep Modric, but the situation needs to suit all parties.

No decision is expected until at least the final weeks of the season which follows recent patterns for Modric.

A start against Girona moves him on to an incredible 574 club appearances at Real Madrid since his arrival from Tottenham in 2012 – and 10th on their all-time list – and he can break the 600-game mark if he extends.

Real Madrid are next in action on February 26 as they head to Real Sociedad in a Copa del Rey semi final first leg.