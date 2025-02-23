Lamine Yamal chases Mohamed Salah in 2024/25 stat battle

Lamine Yamal will play a vital role in Barcelona’s push for trophies in the final months of the 2024/25 season.

The Spanish international is a nailed on starter in Hansi Flick’s side with the Catalans still on course to potentially win four titles in 2025.

Flick secured his first trophy as Barcelona boss in January as Lamine Yamal scored the first goal in the 5-2 Spanish Super Cup win over Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona are currently top of La Liga, through to the Copa del Rey semi finals, and set to face Benfica in the UEFA Champions League last 16 in March.

The 17-year-old has built on the momentum of his breakthrough season with five goals and 11 assists laid on in La Liga.

He is currently well clear at the top of the La Liga assist charts with his closest rival Raphinha on seven.

His latest assist came in Barcelona’s 2-0 league win at Las Palmas which keeps Flick’s team just in front of Real Madrid at the top of the rankings.

The teenager looks well placed to be crowned as the assist king of La Liga at the end of the campaign, but he also has his sights set on topping Europe’s main domestic leagues, with only Mohamed Salah in front of him.

Salah has been sensational in Liverpool’s charge for the Premier League title with 25 goals scored and 16 league assists provided by the Egyptian.

The other main challengers – based on league action only – also come from the Premier League as Lamine Yamal looks to challenge Salah.

Brentford’s Mikkel Damsgaard is on 10, alongside Fulham defender Antonee Robinson and Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka – with the latter currently sidelined due to injury.

Lamin Yamal also has another possible advantage, with Liverpool only having 11 more league gams to play this season, and Barcelona have 13 on their schedule.