Sunday’s La Liga action featured a double Basque win as Athletic Club put seven past rock bottom Real Valladolid and Real Sociedad eased beyond Leganes.

Real Betis survived Antony’s late red card to win 2-1 at Getafe and Real Madrid drew level at the top of the table with Barcelona after beating Girona.

Let’s check in on Sunday’s games unfolded…

Athletic Club 7-1 Real Valladolid

The goals flew in at the Estadio San Mames as Athletic Club pushed Real Valladolid closer to inevitable relegation and boosted their own drive for UEFA Champions League qualification.

Superb goals from Nico Williams and unexpected Golden Boot contender Oihan Sancet saw the hosts cruise into a 4-0 half time lead as the visitors simply wilted.

🚨🇪🇸 WHAT A GOAL FROM NICO WILLIAMS WITH ATHLETIC CLUB! pic.twitter.com/tASbk5rCRy — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) February 23, 2025

Williams Jr added a second after the restart, with his brother Inaki tucking home the hosts seventh goal late on, as part of six different scorers for Ernesto Valverde’s team.

Athletic Club now have a four point lead over fifth place Villarreal with Real Valladolid eight points away from safety with 13 games left to play.

Getafe 1-2 Real Betis

Antony’s late red card was the major talking point as Los Verdiblancos scrapped out a vital victory on the road at Getafe.

The Manchester United loanee laid on a perfect early assist for Isco and it was the former Real Madrid star who settled the win with a late penalty.

OMG ANTONY WHAT A RUN !!!!!!

WHAT AN ASSIST !!!! ISCO SCORES !!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/AdC67wX7RH — Janty (@CFC_Janty) February 23, 2025

Antony will miss out through suspension against Los Blancos next weekend as Borja Mayoral netted late on for Getafe.

Real Sociedad 3-0 Leganes

Things were straightforward for La Real in Sunday’s final La Liga game as Imanol Alguacil’s side stormed past Leganes.

Arsen Zakharyan set the ball rolling with a superb individual effort early on, and La Real stepped up from there, via brilliant second half goals from Takefusa Kubo and Jon Ander Olasagasti to round up a one-side evening in San Sebastian.

⚽️ GOAL: Takefusa Kubo

🇪🇸 Real Sociedad 2-0 Leganéspic.twitter.com/2J98D9L9tm — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) February 23, 2025

Images via Getty Images/One Football