Everton planning summer move for Sevilla star after January rejection

Sevilla had a busy winter transfer window as players joined and left the first team squad, and it turns out that more business could have been done involving Juanlu Sanchez, who is considered be one of the prized young players at the club.

Ruben Vargas and Akor Adams arrived at Sevilla during the transfer window, and in terms of departures, Gonzalo Montiel and Kelechi Iheanacho (loan) departed, although there were chances for Juanlu to join them out of the door.

Turkish giants Galatasaray pushed hard to sign the 21-year-old, who scored twice during last weekend’s demolition of Real Valladolid. They weren’t the only club interested, as ED have now revealed that Everton tried to bring him to the Premier League.

According to the information, Everton wanted to sign Juanlu on loan for the remainder of the season, but Sevilla refused. They value the defender very highly, although their well-documented financial woes mean that they would have had to consider a sale, as they did when Galatasaray came knocking.

The winter rejection does not appear to have deterred Everton as they are expected to come back in for Juanlu in the summer, at which point Sevilla may be forced to cash in. They have been hoping to extend his contract beyond 2026 when his current deal expires, but so far, talks have not wielded the intended results.

Real Madrid have been long-term admirers of Juanlu, but it appears that they are running out of time to make their move for him. He is reported to be one of the alternatives should they fail to bring him Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer upon the expiry of his Liverpool contract, although he could easily be signed alongside the English star as Los Blancos will soon be in need of two right-backs due to the fact that Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez are both coming towards the end of their careers.