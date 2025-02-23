Diego Simeone plans key change for Barcelona Copa del Rey battle

Atletico Madrid will hit the pause button on their La Liga title challenge in midweek as Diego Simeone’s side head off to Barcelona.

Los Rojiblancos face off with Hansi Flick’s side in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi final double header in the coming weeks.

Victory over Valencia this weekend keeps Simeone’s charges right in the title hunt and just a point behind Real Madrid and Barcelona.

La Blaugrana have clung onto top spot in the rankings, based on head-to-head results with their El Clasico foes, with the defending champions in second spot.

All three teams will now switch their attention to Copa duty and Simeone is planning changes for the Barcelona game with captain Koke still ruled out through injury.

Simeone did not flag up any fresh injury concerns on the road back from Valencia and the squad trained as normal earlier today.

With the need to balance his squad against multiple competitions, Simeone needs to rest and rotate, and reports from Diario AS indicate midfielder Pablo Barrios will come straight back into the starting line up.

Barrios missed out at Los Che due to suspension after picking up his second red card of the season.

The combative midfielder was only removed for one league game and he will offer some freshness to Simeone’s squad at Barcelona.

Other starting changes are expected with Juan Musso established as the Copa del Rey keeper so far this season with Jan Oblak ready for a rest.

Barrios could be partnered in midfield by England international Connor Gallagher with Giuliano Simeone a possible starter in the away side’s attack.

Simeone Jr has scored twice in the competition so far this season with fellow Argentinian Julian Alvarez their top Copa del Rey scorer with four goals prior to the semi finals.