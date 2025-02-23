Real Madrid responded to their La Liga title challenge with a routine 2-0 home win over Girona.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side reacted to weekend wins for Atletico Madrid and Barcelona as a long range rocket from Luka Modric got the ball rolling in Madrid.

Ancelotti was full of praise for Modric at full time as the Croatian continues to roll back the years this season.

Victory moves Los Blancos up to second place in the table as they trail El Clasico rivals Barcelona on head-to-head results.

With an injury picture improving ahead of their UEFA Champions League last 16 clashes with Atletico Madrid next month, Ancelotti is confident his players can hit beast mode in the weeks ahead.

Alongside the league title race and Europe, Ancelotti’s charges are also through to the Copa del Rey semi finals and he will need as many players available as possible.

Veteran defender David Alaba is one of those coming back into the squad, following 13 months out with an ACL injury, and the Austrian completed 73 minutes from the start against Girona.

Despite Ancelotti’s confidence of the former Bayern Munich defender being able to start against Manchester City in the Champions League playoffs, he was not risked, to keep him fresh for incoming battles.

Ancelotti confirmed the 32-year-old is now set for a regular place as the fixture schedule tightens.

“He played 70 very good minutes. He was comfortable and well positioned. He can be a starter in the upcoming Champions League matches. Little by little he’s getting back to his best,” as per quotes from Marca.

“He was ready a month ago and had another injury setback. He only needs a few minutes to get back to his best.”

Up next for Real Madrid is a Copa del Rey semi final first leg at Real Sociedad on February 26 with Alaba set to start in San Sebastian.