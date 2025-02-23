Barcelona offered Luis Diaz transfer boost after salary update

Liverpool star Luis Diaz is firmly on Barcelona’s list of potential transfer targets ahead of the 2025/26 season start.

La Blaugrana are expected to prioritise a new attacker in the coming months and Diaz is an option as a marquee signing.

Barcelona will have the funds to bring in at least one new player to boost their front line but Liverpool are not openly looking to sell a crucial player like Diaz.

However, the situation may now have changed, following a further financial improvement for Barcelona after vital midweek club meetings.

As per the latest update from Diario AS, Sporting Director Deco has been informed of a wage change with the club now able to spend €463m in salaries annually, as an increase of €37m, as part of the wider 1:1 transfer setting at the Camp Nou.

That will allow Barcelona to cast their net wider on transfer targets and that salary update will allow for the funds to be released on a possible offer for Diaz.

The Colombian international is currently under contract at Anfield until 2027, so Liverpool are aware of how crucial this summer could be to deciding his next step, with renewal talks planned for the former Porto winger.

However, his future could also hinge on squad changes at Liverpool in the months ahead, with Mohamed Salah considering his own contract extension offer on Merseyside.

Liverpool are working on contact extensions for Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, and the final update on those three will impact Diaz’s intentions.

The 28-year-old has tentatively indicated his future interest in making a move to Catalonia, despite Liverpool’s desire to keep him, and Deco now has the financial muscle to make a serious offer to try and prise him away from Arne Slot’s Premier League leaders in 2025.