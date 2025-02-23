Barcelona close to finalising €25m agreement

Barcelona are still required to generate funds for signings despite returning to La Liga’s 1:1 rule, and they are set to secure a very important cash boost in the coming days, despite the transfer window having already closed in Europe.

The deal in question is the one for Vitor Roque. The 19-year-old has had a torrid time in Spanish football since signing for Barcelona in January 2023 – he struggled to make an impact at the Catalans during the second half of last season, and things have not improved during the current campaign, which he has spent on loan at Real Betis.

Palmeiras are very keen to bring Roque back to Brazil, and in the last few days, it has been reported that they submitted an offer to Barcelona. As part of negotiations, both Barcelona and Betis were given 48 hours to finalise everything to allow the deal to happen, and at this stage, it looks like an agreement between all parties is very close.

Roque is keen to move to Palmeiras, and according to Sport, his desire is close to being finalised. Talks between all parties are said to be progressing very well, and there are only a few details remaining before an agreement is total. Andre Cury, who is the player’s agent, has been working to ensure that everything is sorted as soon as possible.

If the deal goes through before Friday’s transfer window deadline in Brazil, Barcelona would receive €25m from Palmeiras, while also retaining a 20% sell-on clause. In the last couple of weeks, it has been reported that Betis would want compensation to cut short Roque’s loan, although it is unclear whether this will happen – money won’t come from the Brazilians, as they have no desire to pay anything other than the transfer fee that would go to Can Barca.