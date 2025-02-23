On form Antony to miss Real Madrid clash due to suspension

Real Betis forward Antony will miss their La Liga clash with Real Madrid next weekend through suspension.

The Brazil international has been in superb form for Los Verdiblancos after completing a loan move from Manchester United at the end of January.

He looks like a player completely transformed after the switch from Manchester to Andalucia at the start of 2025 with two goals and two assists so far for Manuel Pellegrini’s team.

Speculation over his future is ongoing with his agent offering an update over his plan to return to Old Trafford at the end of the current campaign.

However, he was shown a straight red card in Real Betis’ 2-1 La Liga win away at Getafe, following a poor challenge on Juan Iglesias.

Antony played a key part in Real Betis’ two goals in Madrid, but his late rush of blood to the head almost cost his team in the closing stages, as both sides ended the game with ten players on the pitch.

Real Betis boss Pellegrini declined to comment on the incident at full time, but they could appeal the decision in the coming days, over grounds that he did not follow through with excessive force on Iglesias.

Antony and Real Betis will now await the referee’s full post-game report and a decision from La Liga over the details of his suspension.

There is a potential for a three game ban, but he will miss a minimum of one league match at this stage, which comes in the March 1 home tie with Real Madrid.

Real Betis lost 2-0 on the road in Madrid back in September as Kylian Mbappe’s brace sealed victory for the defending champions.

The previous three league meetings have ended as draws and Los Verdiblancos have not lost at home to Carlo Ancelotti’s team since 2021.