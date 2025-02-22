Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reacts to Champions League draw

Real Madrid are aiming to follow their impressive midweek victory over Manchester City as they take on Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday afternoon. Having lost their place at the top of La Liga last weekend, the defending champions will be desperate to get it back as soon as possible, although they would have to rely on Barcelona dropping points on Saturday to return to the summit at the first time of asking.

Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media on Saturday, and he started by reacting to his side drawing city rivals Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16, as per Diario AS.

“It will be difficult, as always. It’s going to be a beautiful, entertaining and balanced tie. The quality of the two teams is similar.”

Ancelotti also gave his thoughts on the upcoming match against Girona, and he was also asked about the title race involving Barcelona, Atleti and his Real Madrid side.

“It’s an important moment of the season. We have to repeat the good version against Manchester City. You can’t fail, the league is very competitive and every game is vital to get to the end of the competition well.

“A competitive league like here in Spain is difficult. Here are three teams at one point and they are teams of a very high level. It is a league that will be decided in the last game.”

Real Madrid ceded the lead in La Liga after a run of two points in the last three matches. Ancelotti believes that his side have not been bad during this time, but rather their luck has been out.

“We have been a bit unlucky. The last three games we have done quite well. We have to continue in this line, because if you play well and have a good attitude, the result will reward you.”