Premier League manager reacts to Real Madrid links

Real Madrid are thinking about life after Carlo Ancelotti, and while Xabi Alonso is the obvious successor, he is not the only option being considered by the club’s board of directors.

Earlier this week, reports from England claimed that former Rayo Vallecano head coach Andoni Iraola, who is currently in charge at Premier League high-flyers AFC Bournemouth, is also on the shortlist that has been established by Real Madrid.

It’s not only Real Madrid that have Iraola on their radar, as it has also been reported that Tottenham Hotspur are keen on making the 42-year-old their next manager, should Ange Postecoglou be sacked.

Despite all of the noise surrounding his future, Iraola is not paying attention. As per MD, he told the media on Friday that his sole focus is on Bournemouth, although he did not deny any of the rumours.

“I’ve been in this business for many years as a player and as a coach, and I know how these things work and what’s important and what’s not. For me, nothing changes. The important thing this week is tomorrow against Wolves.”

Iraola has been a top manager for several years now, although it has only been this season that he has started to get recognition outside of Spain. There is no doubt that he would be a suitable candidate to replace Ancelotti when he is no longer head coach of Real Madrid, although it is clear that Alonso is still the clear favourite, especially as Bayer Leverkusen will not stand in his way if he decides that he wants to take over at the Santiago Bernabeu when the manager’s position becomes available.

For now, the speculation will remain just that. Real Madrid are not expected to address Ancelotti’s position until much closer to the summer, despite reports that Alonso’s will be established sooner.