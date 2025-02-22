Barcelona are clear in their main summer transfer focus as Hansi Flick aims to bring in a new attacker for the 2025/26 campaign.

Robert Lewandowski’s contract extension until June 2026 is a major positive for Flick but the club are aiming to future-proof themselves for his eventual exit.

Lewandowski is unlikely to sign an extension after 2026 and he could opt to retire after the FIFA World Cup next summer – depending on his fitness picture.

Several names have been mentioned as options for Flick – all with high transfer asking prices – with AC Milan star Rafael Leao attracting interest.

However, the main target for Flick is rumoured to be Newcastle United talisman Alexander Isak, with his future on Tyneside uncertain.

With the Swedish international under contract at St. James’ Park until 2028, the Magpies are under no pressure to sell, despite the feverish transfer interest in 25-year-old.

Previous rumours indicate Newcastle have reached an agreement for Isak to move on if, as expected, they miss out on UEFA Champions League qualification for next season.

That could see a lowering of his asking price to around £80m, rising to £100m with add-ons, and to factor in a 20% sell-on clause owed to former club Real Sociedad.

However, as per reports from Teamtalk.com, Newcastle are so confident in their ability to demand a high fee, that Barcelona and other interested parties will simply not pay up.

Th strength of Newcastle’s position means they could demand in excess of the current British transfer record of £115m with selected sources claiming they may push for £150m.

That request would end Barcelona’s interest, as despite the improving financial situation in Catalonia, the club are not in a position to pay over £100m in 2025.

Pressure from the player himself could change the scenario, but Isak is not looking to force an exit, despite his desire to play at the highest level.