“See you in the final” – Manuel Pellegrini reveals message to Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca

Real Betis were matched up against Vitoria de Guimaraes during Frida’s UEFA Conference League draw, avoiding Chelsea in the process. Those associated with Los Verdiblancos were able to breathe a sigh of relief at this, although the Portuguese side will still provide a very stern test, given that they finished second in the league phase standings.

The outcome of Friday’s proceedings now means that Betis cannot face Chelsea until the final, as they are on opposite sides of the draw. This possibility would be a dream for Manuel Pellegrini, as he told the media during his pre-match press conference before Sunday’s trip to Getafe, as per Relevo. He is hoping for a reunion with Enzo Maresca, who was his assistant at West Ham United.

“I sent him a message telling him that we would see you in the final. I didn’t care who the opponent was. I wish it hadn’t been Chelsea more than anything because of the friendship I have with Enzo Maresca.

“If we meet in the final, all the better. Both opponents were equally complicated, they came out first and second in the group zone. It will not be easy by any means. We are focused on Getafe and Real Madrid, and then we will try to get the qualification that would be very important for everyone.”

Pellegrini also spoke on how he sees the remainder of the season.

“There are 42 points left and we have to play every game as if it were a final. Not only Getafe is included at the top, there are six or seven teams in a fairly close points difference. We have 14 games and we have to try, as much as we are able, to show it on the pitch to be in Europe again. We play in the Conference and we have to work with the squad having two games a week with calm and confidence.”