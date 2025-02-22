Las Palmas chief confirms final fee that Barcelona paid for Pedri deal

Pedri has always been highly-rated at Barcelona, but it’s this season that he’s started to show the true potential that possessed the Catalans to sign him from Las Palmas. He has been out of the standout performers in Hansi Flick’s side over the last few months in particular, with the German head coach having found the role that allows the 22-year-old to operate at his best level.

It was back in 2020 that Barcelona signed Pedri. It is infamous that he played a surreal number of matches in his first season at the club, as he also participated in Euro 2020 and the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. That resulted in his regular injury problems of the last few years, although he has now managed to overcome those this season after a conditioning plan was devised earlier in the campaign.

Pedri, who recently signed a new contract until 2030, is now widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world, and Barcelona have been utterly delighted with him this season. On the whole, they are especially pleased as they were able to pick him up for a very affordable fee from Las Palmas.

Barcelona paid an initial fee of €5m to sign Pedri, although the total sum has turned out to be much higher. As per Sport, the exact amount that Las Palmas received has now been revealed by the club’s president, Miguel Angel Ramirez.

“I think we are talking about an amount between €23m and €24m, in that environment. We reached a good agreement for a boy who had never played professional football. Barcelona took a gamble.”

The add-ons in the Pedri agreement have now finished, meaning that no more money is owed to Las Palmas. At the risk it was a risk, but it has proven to be one that has certainly paid off for Barcelona.