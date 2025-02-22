Fresh Premier League transfer offer emerges for Sevilla star

Sevilla defender Loic Bade is expected to receive fresh transfer offers ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Premier League side Aston Villa openly pursued him at the start of 2025, but they were unable to complete a transfer deal in time and he remained in Andalucia as the transfer window slammed shut at thee start of February.

Sevilla were rumoured to be open to a sale with the club looking at deals to replace him as they lined up a replacement options, but the French defender indicated his preference was to stay at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

The end of the window settled the situation in the short term and Bade will be important for Sevilla in the final months of the campaign.

However, the poor financial situation at Sevilla means player sales are certain over the summer months, with Dodi Lukebakio potentially moving on if the right offer comes in for the Belgian striker after rejecting a switch to the Saudi Pro League.

Bade is also on the list of possible departures from the club and the Premier League remains as his most likely destination but it may no longer be at Villa Park.

As per reports from Fichajes.net, Chelsea have highlighted Bade as a candidate to bolster their defence, as Enzo Maresca looks for the right balance in his backline.

Axel Disasi has been loaned to Villa – after Unai Emery missed out on Bade in January – and he could complete a permanent move if his loan ends strongly.

Benoit Badiashile and Trevoh Chalobah are candidates to leave Stamford Bridge with Maresca unconvinced by the majority of his defenders.

Chelsea are considering a €30m offer to kickstart talks before the end of the season, but Sevilla will aim to increase that fee, to ensure they bring in the maximum price for a highly rated asset.