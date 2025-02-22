Diego Simeone makes La Liga title point over ‘humble’ Atletico Madrid star

Diego Simeone had a firm message for his Atletico Madrid players as they look to fight for the La Liga title in the months ahead.

Los Rojiblancos secured a superb 3-0 win away from home at relegation battling Valencia to move above Real Madrid at the summit.

With the title race tightly balanced between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, Simeone is also countering the threat of Barcelona, with multiple competitions on the cards.

All three sides are through to the Copa del Rey semi finals but Simeone has the edge at the moment.

Victory on the road at the Estadio Mestalla was sealed by two first half goals from Julian Alvarez and a late clincher from Angel Correa.

Alvarez continues to be the key figure in Simeone’s plans as he dispels concerns over his ability to make the required impact in Madrid.

His drive to leave Manchester City last summer saw him land in Simeone’s plans at the Estadio Metropolitano and the two Argentinians have built up a strong bond that speaks to the striker.

His tenacity has been instantly absorbed by the Atletico Madid fans and the goals have started to flow since the start of 2025.

A brace at Valencia brings him up to nine goals in league action, and 19 scored across all competitions, in what has been an eye-catching debut campaign for the 25-year-old.

Simeone is confident Alvarez can be the difference maker for his team for the remainder of the campaign if he maintains the current form.

“He’s already won everything at 25 years of age and he continues on that line of humility that makes him different from everyone else,” as per reports Diario AS.

Up next for Atletico Madrid is a trip to Barcelona in a Copa del Rey semi final first leg on February 25 before a home league clash with Athletic Club on March 1.