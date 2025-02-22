Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid will launch new Jude Bellingham appeal

Real Madrid are aiming to get back on track in La Liga when they take on Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday afternoon. The defending champions are winless in their last three matches in the competitions (D2 L1), and this has seen them lose their place at the top of the standings.

As per Diario AS, Carlo Ancelotti addressed concerns that Dani Ceballos may not be available for the match, after he was spotted wearing a bandage on his ankle during Saturday’s training session.

“He’s fine, like everyone who has played. I will evaluate the ones that need rest. The squad is growing physically. Tomorrow could be an option to play for Alaba. These are things that I have to value today.”

Ancelotti will be thankful for Ceballos being available, especially as he is already without the services of Jude Bellingham, who is suspended. Real Madrid had an appeal rejected by the Spanish Football Federation, although the Italian has appeared to confirm that a new one will be launched in the coming days.

“We have to accept this decision. The club will appeal to try to cut these two games of suspension. Tomorrow another player is going to play.”

Ancelotti has Lucas Vazquez as an option to start against Girona as he has fully recovered from a hamstring injury, and this gives the opportunity for Federico Valverde to be rested. However, the Uruguayan may still play in midfield.

“He played because he’s doing very well. The day he has some problems or needs rest, he has no problem staying on the bench. It is not ruled out that he will rest tomorrow.”

Ancelotti also spoke on Raul Asencio, whose stock continues to rise after a string of impressive performances.

“I haven’t talked to him about this. He has not changed his attitude to when he arrived and played for Castilla. He speaks little, he is very focused on his work and what we talk to him to try to improve it, as we talk to all young people. He has some weaknesses that he is gradually improving, but what has stood out the most has been his mental attitude and his concentration that have allowed him to get through very difficult games.”