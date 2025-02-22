“He could play with no problem” – Barcelona striker target deemed “good enough” for Real Madrid

Barcelona want to sign a high-level attacker this summer, and if a striker is preferred over a left winger, the leading candidate is Alexander Isak. The Newcastle United superstar is favoured by sporting director Deco, who has already held talks with the player’s representatives in recent months.

Isak has been a standout performer this season, and as well as Barcelona, he has been strongly linked with Real Madrid. Former Premier League midfielder Jamie O’Hara has told Grosvenor Sport that the Swedish striker could play for anyone in the world.

“Alexander Isak is definitely good enough for the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool if you can get him out of Newcastle. In my opinion, he’s good enough for Real Madrid – he could play up front for them with no problem. He’s a top, top player and a world class striker.”

The problem for Barcelona in regards to Isak if that they are not expected to be able to afford him, especially given their well-documented financial problems. However, O’Hara believes that the player could force a move if Newcastle do not finish high in the Premier League table this season.

“I think Newcastle need to start doing the business and stop sliding down the table, because Isak is a player that wants to win trophies and have a career at one of the best clubs in the world. Newcastle are trying to become one of those clubs, but it’s a lot harder than it used to be.

“If they can’t reach those levels, then they’ll struggle to keep hold of him – he’ll turn around and say, ‘I’m off!’. They’ll get a massive fee for him and he’ll go elsewhere, because he’s good enough to play anywhere.”

It will be a tall order for Barcelona to sign Isak, but there is little doubt that he would be right up there in terms of ideal Robert Lewandowski successors.