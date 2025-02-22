Barcelona meet La Liga title challenge with Las Palmas win

Barcelona responded to the Saturday La Liga title challenge thrown down to them as they sealed a late 2-0 win away at Las Palmas.

Rivals Atletico Madrid had edged back to the top of the rankings with a superb 3-0 victory on the road at Valencia.

However, despite the pressure increase, Hansi Flick’s side needed to react late on in Gran Canaria to secure all three points, and move one point above Los Rojiblancos overnight.

Both sides carved out chances early on but there was no breakthrough before the interval as Barcelona looked to seize their opportunity on a vital night in the title battle.

It was to be Flick’s second half changes that made the crucial difference in a tight battle as substitute Dani Olmo battered home Lamine Yamal’s cut back just after the hour mark to force a breakthrough for the visitors.

🚨🇪🇸 GOAL | Las Palmas 0-1 Barcelona | Dani Olmo WHAT A GOAL FROM DANI OLMO !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/1z4qE3gCmy — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) February 22, 2025

That proved to be the pressure release needed by Barcelona as Las Palmas looked to rally in the closing stages.

The closing stages looked all set up for a tense finale as Flick again turned to his bench and Raphinha teed up Ferran Torres to slam home.

Two goals off the bench were a major boost for Flick selection’s choices and the end result keeps Barcelona with their noses in front at the top of table.

All eyes will now be on Real Madrid’s home clash with Girona tomorrow as the defending champions look to respond to wins for their two main title rivals.

If Real Madrid secure victory against Girona in the Spanish capital, they will move level on points with Barcelona, with both teams onto 54.

However, they will remain behind Flick’s team moving into next week, based on head-to-head results so far this season, with La Blaugrana sealing an incredible 4-0 win in Madrid back in October.

Images via Getty Images/One Football