Atletico Madrid transfer target edging closer to Premier League move

Canada international Jonathan David is considering his options as he prepares to leave Lille on a free transfer this summer.

David has developed into one of the deadliest finishers in Ligue 1 following his 2020 transfer move from Gent and he is not short on offers.

The 25-year-old confirmed his intention to move on from Lille at the start of 2025 with a new challenge in either Spain or England his likely next step.

Atletico Madrid have been intermittently linked with an offer, with no transfer fee a bonus for Diego Simeone, but Barcelona are rumoured to be no longer in the running.

Doubts over Antoine Griezmann’s long term plans in Madrid means Simeone is in the market for a new forward if the France star opts to move on in the coming months.

David has already netted 12 league goals so far in 2024/25 with 20 across all competitions.

That tally means he has now broken the 20+ goal mark for a third successive season in France and he can overtake his previous best total of 26 before the campaign wraps up.

However, with Los Rojiblancos yet to make a firm move for David, they may already be out of the race to sign him ahead of 2025/26.

Reports from The Guardian claim Premier League side West Ham United have already tabled an offer to his agent as Graham Potter looks to add more goals to his squad next season.

The Hammers are unlikely to make Evan Ferguson’s loan move from Brighton & Hove Albion into a permanent deal and there is no indication on when Michail Antonio will return from injury.

Atletico Madrid remain in a position to offer David a shot at Champions League football next season, but West Ham carry a greater first team guarantee, and the likelihood of a bigger salary package at the London Stadium.