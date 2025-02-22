“Let it happen in the best way” – Arsenal transfer target speaks on possible summer exit

Arsenal tried to sign Joan Garcia last summer, and although they left it too late on that occasions, they are expected to go again in 2025. The Premier League side will be in need of a new goalkeeper when ex-Barcelona player Neto returns to AFC Bournemouth at the end of his loan spell, and the Espanyol star is well-placed to be the one that is pursued.

By the time Arsenal made their move for Garcia during last summer’s transfer window, Espanyol had set his asking price as his €30m release clause, which The Gunners did not want to pay. However, the situation will be different this time around as Los Pericos are prepared to accept less, as confirmed by their sporting director Fran Garagarza.

Garcia himself has now spoken on the prospect of leaving Espanyol in the summer. As per Tiempo de Espanyol (via ED), he admitted that he could end up moving on at the end of the season.

“At the moment I don’t think about it, but you never know. If it happens, let it happen in the best way. If in the end it happens that I have to leave, how can I not say goodbye well? Espanyol is the club that has given me everything. If I go through the back door it wouldn’t go well.”

Garcia’s release clause will have gone down to €25m by the time the summer transfer window opens at the start of July, so his signing for anyone would be more achievable. Furthermore, Espanyol may accept even less if they were to be relegated from La Liga at the end of the season – at this stage, they are one point clear of the bottom three.

It will be interesting to see how the situation goes if Arsenal come back in for Garcia as expected. He may be unsure on the move as he would only be a backup at the Emirates Stadium, with David Raya being the undisputed number one goalkeeper.