Spain winger to be available in summer transfer market

Former Granada winger Bryan Zaragoza has looked much like his old self since returning to La Liga, following a tough six months in Munich. On loan at Osasuna, Zaragoza played his way back into contention for Spain selection under Luis de la Fuente.

Zaragoza moved to Bayern last January from Granada in a deal worth around €17.5m in total, but barely saw any game time under Thomas Tuchel. Amid talk that he was struggling to adapt to life in Germany, Zaragoza returned to La Liga in the summer on a loan deal at Osasuna until the end of the season.

Recent reports from Germany have claimed that Bayern intend to use Zaragoza next season. However German football insider Christian Falk has told The Daily Briefing that he is in fact one of four main candidates for a sale next summer, as the Bavarian giants seek to raise €100m. Along with Leon Goreztka, Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry, Bayern will make them available for the right price.

It is not quite clear what that price is yet, but it is likely on the rise. The 23-year-old has been in fine form this season, providing Osasuna with a different dimension. Although he missed several months of action through a muscle injury, Zaragoza has been productive in his 19 appearances so far for Los Rojillo, giving five assists to his teammates and scoring once – notably in a demolition of Barcelona that he had plenty to do with. So far he is averaging a goal contribution every 206 minutes.

The Spain international will be a market opportunity. Although he has relatively little experience at the top level, he has shown an ability to be dangerous against the very best in Spain so far. Villarreal were also in pursuit of Zaragoza in the summer, and Barcelona have looked at him in the past too.