Defender has sights set on Real Madrid move in summer transfer window

Real Madrid have suffered as much, if not more, than any top side in Europe in central defence in recent seasons, with David Alaba spending 13 months out of action, and Eder Militao now recovering from his second cruciate ligament injury. That has often required Carlo Ancelotti to use a makeshift back four, but it remains unclear whether they will make a move for another centre-back in the summer.

Los Blancos had planned to have reinforcements, but ended up missing out on Leny Yoro, after digging their heels in during negotiations with Lille, to Manchester United’s benefit. However they decided not to rush into another deal the same summer, with many feeling they had left Carlo Ancelotti short.

Come September though, and Real Madrid were being linked with new central defenders, and in particular, RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba. The 22-year-old apparently ticks all of the boxes for Real Madrid, apart from price tag. He signed a new contract with Leipzig this season until 2029, which has a €90m release clause in it.

According to The Daily Briefing, Lukeba is now on the radar for Premier League giants Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United. Christian Falk explains that Lukeba’s agents are putting the pieces in place for a move in the summer, but that in particular they have their ‘sights set on a move to Real Madrid’.

That news will go down well in the Spanish capital, as they often ask their transfer targets (see Yoro) to accept less lucrative offers than they might earn elsewhere, such as in England. Real Madrid rely on their targets prioritising glory over money.

However recent weeks have seen some doubt cast on the idea that they will pursue a central defender in the summer, following the emergence of Raul Asencio. His form between now and the end of the season could be decisive in their decision-making process.