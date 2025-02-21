Real Madrid drop out of race for potential Toni Kroos replacement

Real Madrid decided against signing a replacement for Toni Kroos after he announced his retirement in May of last year, feeling that they had sufficient talent coming through in Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni to lock down the middle of the park. However their struggles through the opening half of the season may have convinced them otherwise.

One of the options that has been mentioned in recent months has been Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich. The 29-year-old is out of contract in the summer, and he is available to sign a precontract, which tends to be the modus operandi for Real Madrid whenever they do go in for more veteran options.

Kimmich, who is looking at the last big contract of his career, has already filled in for Kroos for Germany and previously to an extent at Bayern, and has a use of the ball that automatically makes him one of the most similar options to Kroos around.

His contract situation has been up in the air for some time, but now Tobi Altschaffl of BILD has reported that Real Madrid are no longer considering a move for Kimmich. He explains that a deal with Bayern is close, and both sides are committed to making it happen, and that it is a case of resolving the numbers.

Barcelona had also been linked with Kimmich last summer, but appeared to have dropped their own interest after the emergence of Marc Casado. Los Blancos have also been heavily linked with Martin Zubimendi, the apple of many Premier League eyes too. In addition, Atalanta midfielder Ederson has also been mentioned as a potential target. The emergence of Dani Ceballos in recent months could persuade Los Blancos against a move too. He was in fine form against Manchester City, and President Florentino Perez has been guarded against spending too much of late.