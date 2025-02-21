Barcelona have avoided some of Europe’s elite in the race for UEFA Champions League glory this season.

Hansi Flick’s side have been paired with Benfica in the Round of 16 as the former Bayern Munich head coach aims to go deep in the competition.

As part of being drawn in the ‘bottom half’ of UEFA’s bracket, Barcelona will take on either Borussia Dortmund or Lille in the quarter finals.

Th draw structure means Flick cannot face Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, PSG or Liverpool until the final, if he makes it that far.

With the path through the competition now confirmed, football data specialists Opta have offered their view on who are the current favourites to lift the trophy in Munich on May 31.

Ahead of the draw in Nyon, Barcelona were given a 12.7% chance of winning the trophy for the first time since 2015, behind Premier League duo Arsenal and Liverpool.

However, with Arsenal landing in the upper part of the draw, Barcelona have now moved up to second favourites narrowly behind Arne Slot’s in-form team.

The Catalans have edged up to a 15.4% probability of success with Liverpool on 17.2% and Arsenal third on 13.6%.

Real Madrid are fifth, on 11.6%, after being set with Atletico Madrid in their next match up, with Los Rojiblancos in 9th on 2.9%.

The chances of a Liverpool vs. Barcelona final is a strong possibility with their last meeting coming in the 2018/19 semi finals.

Lionel Messi’s brace secured 3-0 first leg win for Ernesto Valverde’s side at the Camp Nou, but the second leg entered into Liverpool folklore, as Jurgen Klopp’s side turned the tie around with a sensational 4-0 win at Anfield via two goals each for Gini Wijnaldum and Divock Origi.

The Reds then went on to win their first European title under Klopp with a 2-0 final victory over Tottenham in Madrid.