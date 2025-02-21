Manchester United eye Atletico Madrid star as Andre Onana replacement

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is rumoured to be looking to replace goal keeper Andre Onana ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The Portuguese coach has endured a miserable start to life since taking charge at Old Trafford following his November move from Sporting Lisbon.

Amorim is looking to tear up his first team squad in the summer, with major investment planned, alongside a potential raid on his former team.

However, the new man in charge will also need to sell a few of his currently under performing players, and remove some high earners from the Red Devils wage bill.

Amorim is rumoured to be unimpressed with Onana’s error-prone performances and his ability to fit with a new tactical style.

As part of a plan to bring in a new keeper Juan Musso has emerged as an option with Atletico Madrid unsure over their option to retain him in the Spanish capital.

Musso joined Los Rojiblancos on a season-long loan at the start of the 2024/25 campaign but Jan Oblak remains unmoved as Diego Simeone’s No.1.

Atletico Madrid have a clause in the deal to make the move into a permanent transfer but there has been little movement from Simeone.

As per reports from Fichajes.net, United are tracking the 30-year-old, with the Argentinian impressing in his limited minutes this season.

He kept a clean in his one La Liga start against Athletic Club back in August, and as Simeone’s Copa del Rey keeper, he has conceded just one goal in five appearances as they reached the semi finals last month.

With his place back at Atalanta unchanged, the Serie A side are happy to sell, with his contract expiring in 2026.

United could be in a position to secure a cut-price agreement on an experienced player for around €5m if Amorim makes a formal move in the months ahead.