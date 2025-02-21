La Liga hotshot confirms Saudi Pro League offer in January

Sevilla striker Dodi Lukebakio rejected a January move to the Saudi Pro League as he looks to finish the season in La Liga.

The Belgian international is Sevilla’s leading goal scorer so far this season with 10 La Liga goals scored in Andalucia.

However, the ongoing financial issue at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan mean he is likely to be sold in the summer, despite his importance.

As per reports from Diario AS, an offer arrived from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, to activate his €45m release clause.

The package also included an €8.5m annual salary for the 27-year-old across a three year contract but he opted against the move to Riyadh.

Al Nassr wasted no time in pursuing other targets as they completed a deal for Jhon Duran from Aston Villa.

His call to stay in Sevilla was not just motivated by his preference to remain in Spain, the former Hertha BSC striker now his chances of joining a UEFA Champions League club in future would have been ended by a switch to the Middle East.

His form, and Sevilla’s need to sell, means the striker is expected to receive offers from across Europe, before the start of the 2025/26 campaign.

Serie A duo Juventus and Napoli have already registered an interest in him and Sevilla will aim to bring in as close to his clause as possible.

Lukebakio will not be the only Sevilla departure this season, as finances tighten, with Loic Bade also preparing to move on.

The French centre back missed out on a January move to Villa, as Unai Emery brought in Axel Disasi on loan from Chelsea instead, but interest remains.

If Emery does not make a second offer, clubs in La Liga have already flagged up interest, and a double sale would bring in close to €80m.