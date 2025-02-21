La Liga confirm fixture changes to boost Champions League chances

Real Madrid's Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti lifts the trophy to celebrate the victory at the end of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, at Wembley stadium, in London, on June 1, 2024. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

La Liga have confirmed an updated fixture schedule ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg games.

Spain’s ‘Big Three’ have all reached the knockouts with Real Madrid facing off with local rivals Atletico Madrid and Barcelona paired with Benfica.

With UEFA now confirming their plans for both legs of the eight games, La Liga have followed suit, with a rapid refresh needed to allow for a decent rest period in between games.

Real Madrid will host Atletico Madrid in their first leg on Tuesday March 4 with Barcelona in action in Lisbon the following day – and both games kick off at 9pm CET [8pm [GMT].

Gameweek 26 in La Liga will now reflect that, with Los Blancos away at Real Betis on Saturday March 1, on the same day as Atletico Madrid host Athletic Club in the Spanish capital.

🚨La Liga fixture update Mar 1st/2nd ahead of UCL Round of 16 start 🟢Real Betis v Real Madrid – Sat Mar 1 – 6:30 (CET)

🔴Atletico Madrid v Athletic Club – Sat Mar 1 – 9:00 (CET)

🎯Barcelona v Real Sociedad – Sun Mar 2 – 4:15 (CET) https://t.co/t9SoRkIh7N — Football España (@footballespana_) February 21, 2025

With Barcelona hosting Real Sociedad on Sunday March 2 all three clubs will have a clear 48 hour gap before each game day.

Barcelona will then host Benfica on Tuesday March 11, with a 6:45pm CET [5:45pm] start as Atletico Madrid welcome Carlo Ancelotti’s team to the Estadio Metropolitano the following day in a 9pm CET [8pm [GMT] kickoff.

La Liga games for the weekend of March 9/10 have not been confirmed yet but they are expected to follow a similar pattern to the above.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are both at home, to Osasuna and Rayo Vallecano respectively, with Atletico Madrid on the road at neighbours Getafe.

The decision has been made to try to ease fixture congestion on players in a crunch point of the season along the lines of what is on offer in the Premier League and Ligue 1.

The next FIFA international window also kicks off on from March 17 with Spain facing the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League quarter finals, with games in Rotterdam and Valencia.