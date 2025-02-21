Injury boost means Carlo Ancelotti can rest key star vs. Girona

Carlo Ancelotti will utilise Real Madrid’s La Liga tie with Girona to rotate his team ahead of a crunch period of games.

Los Blancos have been paired against old foes Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 with a double header all set up for the start of March.

Alongside those games in European action, Ancelotti also faces a Copa del Rey semi final first leg against Real Sociedad, and league clashes with Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano.

The injury picture at Valdebebas is also beginning to improve with only Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao remaining as long term absentees.

Jude Bellingham will miss out against Girona, as he starts a two-game La Liga ban, following an unsuccessful appeal on his suspension.

However, as per reports from Marca, veteran full back Lucas Vazquez is ready for a starting recall, after remaining on the bench in the midweek Champions League win over Manchester City.

Ancelotti confirmed he would not use the 33-year-old against City unless it was necessary and a routine night meant he was kept in reserve for the defending champions.

He now looks set to start in defence to allow Fede Valverde to take a well earned break after covering at right back in his absence.

Valverde has been Ancelotti’s marathon man once again this season, stepping back into defence superbly in both games against City, but he needs a rest to settle an ongoing hamstring issue.

The Uruguay international is the only player to start all 24 of Real Madrid’s league games so far in 2024/25, and Ancelotti needs him at full power next month, and back in his regular midfield berth.

Antonio Rudiger came through 90 minutes against City, on his own return from injury, and he should start again with David Alaba eyeing more minutes off the bench this weekend.