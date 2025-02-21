After the Champions League draw threw up another set of Madrid derbies to look forward to, the Europa League and Conference League draws were to follow, with three of Spain’s giants awaiting news on their routes forward in European competition. Real Sociedad were aware that they would be receiving a Premier League tie regardless.

La Real will face Manchester United for a third time in five years after drawing the Red Devils in the Round of 16, after beating Gent in their play-off, while Athletic Club will take on AS Roma, having met earlier this season in the league phase. That clash finished 1-1 in Rome. Real Sociedad’s most recent clashes against Manchester United finished 1-0 for the away side in both fixtures in the group stage in 2022.

The first legs are scheduled for the 6th of March, and the return legs will be a week later on the 13th of March. La Real will be forced to win the tie at Old Trafford, while Athletic can at least count on home advantage at San Mames for the second leg.

Should Athletic progress past Roma, one of Fenerbahce or Rangers awaits them in the quarter-finals, while there is potential for an all-Basque semi-final should they both get there. The Txuri-Urdin will have their work cut out against Ruben Amorim’s side, and then would be up against FC Steau Bucharest or Olympique Lyon in a quarter-final.

Real Betis meanwhile avoided Chelsea in their Conference League draw, and it is Vitoria Guimaraes who await them. Los Verdiblancos will also be able to plot their way to the final, and will feel they are one of the favourites to make the semi-final.

If they can get past Vitoria, who did finish second and go unbeaten in the league phase, then one of Jagiellonia or Cercle Brugge awaits them. A potential semi-final would pit them against one of Celje, Lugano, Panathinaikos or Fiorentina, who alongside Chelsea are one of the favourites to win it.

Betis play on the same dates as the Europa League, with the second leg in Portugal. Vitoria are currently seventh in the Portuguese league, and in January lost manager Rui Borges and star man Kaio Cesar, after he moved to Saudi Arabia.