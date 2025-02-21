Endrick Felipe discusses lack of Real Madrid minutes amid talk over move

Real Madrid starlet Endrick Felipe has the best goals per game ratio in La Liga when scaled up, but remains an occasional contributor under Carlo Ancelotti. The 18-year-old has been sanguine on his learning experience, but talk of a potential move in the summer has returned.

Ancelotti denied any talk of a move for Endrick ahead of the January transfer window, amid rumours that he was unhappy with his lack of minutes. The Italian coach told the media that Endrick ‘had to work hard in training’ if he wanted to see more game time. The Brazilian talent seems to have gotten the message.

“Here I am playing with many talents who can be declared the best in the world. It is incredible to have them all by my side, helping me, but I have to improve in every exercise to be at their level, not only in matches, but also in training. Being part of Real Madrid is an honour, but also a challenge,” he was quoted by Diario AS.

He says he is learning to expand his skillset too.

“Here I learned a lot about the intensity of the matches, but not only that. With so much talent around me and against me, it is possible to learn different solutions, combining skills and movements with my teammates. Here I can rely on something special every time.”

The teenage forward has again been linked with a loan exit in the summer, alongside Arda Guler, amid fears for both of them about their 2026 World Cup chances for Brazil and Turkiye respectively. Guler is keen to be a key player for Tukriye, but Endrick is in serious danger of missing out on the tournament altogether if he does not get more opportunities. So far this season, Endrick has five goals and an assist in 401 minutes across 23 appearances.