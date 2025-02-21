Diego Simeone ‘not interested in history’ ahead of Real Madrid reunion

Atletico Madrid looked destined to be drawn up against rivals Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 next month.

Los Blancos powered through the playoffs to once again end Manchester City’s European campaign with wins home and away for Carlo Ancelotti.

A 50/50 chance of landing Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen in the first knockout stage was thrilling script waiting to be written and Ancelotti and Diego Simeone will go again twice more this season.

Both league games have ended in 1-1 draws so far in 2024/25 and Los Blancos are winless in their last five league clashes with Simeone.

However, the record comes in sharp contrast in the Champions League, with Simeone winning just one of six games against his old foes in Europe, including two finals defeats.

Real Madrid eliminated Atletico Madrid in the knockouts rounds back in 2014/15 and 2016/17 but the real low point for Simeone came in the 2014 and 2016 finals.

Sergio Ramos’ late header sent the former final into extra time, as Ancelotti went on to win his first European title in Madrid and it was penalty shootout heartbreak for Simeone in 2016 at the San Siro.

However, Simeone offered up a typically candid response when asked about the weight of history being on his shoulders for two March meetings with Ancelotti.

“I’m going to answer just one question [about the tie], because this Saturday we play Valencia in La Liga and all the focus is on that match,” as per reports Relevo.

“[I’m not thinking about the past or the future] It will be two great matches and we’ll be ready for it.”

Following the trip to Valencia this weekend, Simeone has a testing run of games either side of facing Real Madrid twice, including a Copa del Rey semi final first leg at Barcelona and league clashes with Athletic Club and Getafe.