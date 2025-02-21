Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher has taken to life in the Spanish capital well since arriving, and was given a rapturous welcome by the Colchoneros when he arrived at the Metropolitano. Further evidence that he is quite comfortable in his own skin at Atletico has also emerged.

Gallagher, 25, has been spotted testing out his performing skills on stage rather than on grass. The Englishman, clad in a leather jacket and sporting his customary bun, has been involved in a video where he is on stage singing Ed Sheeran’s popular song ‘Shape of You’ with a band.

Conor Gallagher putting in a performance. None of the bite and aggression you're used to though.pic.twitter.com/YiRmozNldo — Football España (@footballespana_) February 21, 2025

While it might appear as if he was moonlighting, Atletico were in fact involved in the video. According to Marca, the clip stems from a promotional campaign Atletico Madrid and beer sponsor Mahou. The campaign seeks to inspire fans to record their own musical performances and submit them into a competition, where the best entries will be selected to record with professional artists in a studio.

Gallagher was not the only Atletico player involved, as Rodrigo Riquelme was also part of the promotional campaign, alongside artists Gio Carbellini and Andrea Medina. However Gallagher apparently ‘dropped jaws’ in the Atletico dressing room with his performance, looking relatively natural on stage.

The England international appears to be well-integrated into the dressing room, with Atletico recently posting a clip of him messing around with Rodrigo de Paul, who is having some fun at Gallagher’s expense, impersonating his accent.

Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo De Paul trying to joke in English with Conor Gallagher. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣@atletienglish pic.twitter.com/g2eP6hXI0H — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) February 6, 2025

On the pitch, things have come a little trickier of late. Gallagher has been dropped from the starting line-up of late in favour of Samuel Lino on the left side of midfield. Simeone appears to prefer him on the left of his midfield four, rather than in the middle, or further up the pitch. However he could have more opportunities coming up, with Koke Resurreccion likely out injured until the March international break.