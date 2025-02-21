The Champions League draw has been completed, with some blockbuster clashes on the horizon. The three giants of Spanish football now have their opponents confirmed, as well as their paths to the final.

Barcelona had a choice between Paris-Saint-Germain and Benfica in the Round of 16, after receiving a bye following their second-place finish in the league phase, and it will be the Portuguese giants who they face. They will have the second leg at Montjuic as the higher seeded side. The two sides met at the da Luz in January, in a bizarre 5-4 win for Barcelona.

Meanwhile Real Madrid will take on Atletico Madrid, in a fascinating tie which pits the two city rivals against each other for the first ime in Europe since they met in the 2016 Champions League final in Milan. They must play the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, without Jude Bellingham, meaning any comebacks will need to be constructed away from home in the second leg, at the Metropolitano.

The first legs of the Round of 16 will be played on the 4th and 5th of March at the Estadio da Luz and Santiago Bernabeu respectively, with the return legs falling on the 11th and 12th of March, a week later at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys and Metropolitano.

The winner of the derby will face one of PSV Eindhoven or Arsenal in the quarter-finals, with the second leg coming in the Spanish capital. Meanwhile Barcelona will have to travel for the second leg of the quarter-final if they get past Benfica, and will face one of Borussia Dortmund or Lille. Barcelona would also play the first leg of a prospective semi-final at home, and either of the Madrid sides would have the second leg back away from home if they make it to the final four too.

That final four consists of four potential opponents for each of the Spanish sides too. Should Atletico or Real Madrid make it there, they will come up against one of Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Club Brugge or Aston Villa. Meanwhile Barcelona know that one of Inter, Feyenoord, Bayern Munich or Bayer Leverkusen awaits them.

Before the first leg of the Madrid derby, Real Madrid face Real Betis (A), with Rayo Vallecano (H) between the legs and Villarreal (A) before the March international break. The same run for Atletico features Athletic Club (H), Getafe (A) and Barcelona (H), while the Blaugrana have Real Sociedad (H) before their first leg with Benfica, and Osasuna (H) after their trip to Lisbon, before traveling to the Metropolitano themselves.