Barcelona target to be put up for sale this summer in position of need

Barcelona have been linked with a move for a star left winger for much of the last year, most apparently with their failed move for Nico Williams last summer. Coming into the next transfer market though, it appears Sporting Director Deco is still keen on strengthening at the sharp end of the field.

It appears their interest has cooled in Athletic Club winger Williams, while Paris Saint-Germain have signed another of their top targets in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Two of the names most often mentioned remaining, along with the periodic resurfacing of talk about Neymar Junior, are AC Milan’s Rafael Leao and Liverpool’s Luis Diaz.

According to GdS (via MD), Leao will be available for a move this summer. After their surprise exit in the Champions League, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is planning for a clearout in the summer, incuding the likes of Theo Hernandez and Leao. The Portuguese forward can count Barcelona President Joan Laporta amongst his long-term admirers, and his links to agent Jorge Mendes make a move exponentially more likely.

Even so, it has been reported that Laporta would have to force Barcelona’s hand into a move: Deco seemingly believes that Leao lacks the work-rate required, and while manager Hansi Flick appreciates his quality, he pushed against a move for him last summer.

As has happened on a number of occasions though, it may be La Liga rather than Barcelona that halt a blockbuster move from happening. Although Barcelona returned to within their salary limit in January, they have had to halt the contract renewal of Inigo Martinez due to a lack of space remaining in it. In addition, La Liga have grown suspicious of the deal that Barcelona made to get back into their salary limit, and that could lead to the Blaugrana no longer being able to count the €100m from the sale of their VIP seats towards their calculations.