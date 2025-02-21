Barcelona have expressed confidence that Dani Olmo and Pau Victor will remain registered and tied to the club for the rest of the season, amid significant controversy over the matter in recent months. The Blaugrana secured an injunction in mid-January to ensure that they remained registered for the time being, as they fight their case that they should be registered.

La Liga and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) unregistered Olmo and Victor on the first of January, after Barcelona in their eyes failed to increase their salary limit sufficiently to re-register them. Originally they had been registered due to an emergency injury rule. However Barcelona argue that they concluded and presented the relevant documents in a timely fashion, and it was La Liga’s request for proof of funds that was behind any delay, something not in the regulations at the time.

As such, they secured a temporary injunction to keep them registered while they fight their case, which has a maximum validity of the seventh of April. However Catalunya Radio report that the Blaugrana are already preparing an appeal against this decision if it does not go their way.

They will appeal to the Court of Contentious Decisions if that is the case, and the Blaugrana believe that this appeal – Olmo and Victor would not be de-registered while the case is ongoing – would be sufficient to have them available until the end of the season, which is ultimately their goal. In the summer, they would be able to register them as normal.

An added degree of intrigue has been added by suspicions from La Liga that the €100m deal struck for the 30-year lease of VIP seats at Camp Nou is not entirely above board. They fear that the companies who purchased the money may have done so in return for favour from Barcelona elsewhere, while the Catalan giants believe there will be no repercussions, with the money already in their accounts for much of the deal.