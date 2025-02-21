Barcelona confirm Dani Olmo recovery plan in Pedri model

Barcelona are confident they can get midfield star Dani Olmo back up to full fitness before the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Spain international has struggled with minor issues since the start of 2025 with club medics puzzled over what is causing his frequent muscle problems.

That has formed part of a mixed start to life back in Catalonia, with his registration with La Liga cancelled at the end of 2025, and Barcelona now planning an appeal over the process.

Barcelona have been working with Olmo to solve the issue in recent weeks and the signs look positive over his rehabilitation.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, the club are following a similar path to how they brought Pedri back into the squad, following knee surgery.

🚨Medical tests have confirmed Dani Olmo is on track to reach peak fitness soon with changes to his training regime planned (@mundodeportivo) https://t.co/z2Zx3hl24R — Football España (@footballespana_) February 21, 2025

The reports claims Olmo has undergone a physical study with the aim of improving his physical reliability and preventing possible injuries in future.

Earlier this week, Olmo held a meeting with the coaching staff to analyse those results, and determine which aspects he should focus on in his preparation for matches, as well as habits to incorporate into his daily training routine.

The findings of the study have not registered any issues, with all of his parameters within normal limits for his age and the workload of matches and training sessions.

Tweaks will be made to his training programme to bring him back to full power with changes covering a variety of new features connected to his position, muscular structure, explosiveness and anatomy.

Personalising muscle work based on each individual player is emerging as a ground-breaking measure to avoid persistent injuries and prolong performance for players on into their 30s.

Despite his disrupted season, Olmo has still managed to score five league goals in seven La Liga starts, but he has not found the back of the net since November 2024.